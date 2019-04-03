Winnipeg MLA accused of inappropriate remarks says he'll soon return to work, but doesn't say when

A Winnipeg MLA who has been missing from question period for almost a month after he was accused of making inappropriate remarks will soon return to work.

Kildonan representative Nic Curry said Monday in a Facebook post that his extended absence will come to a end shortly.

"Today, I informed the Speaker of the Manitoba Legislature that I am away on Personal Business and will return to the Legislature on a soon but unspecified date," Curry wrote on Facebook.

No limits on absences: Speaker

House Speaker Myrna Driedger confirmed that her office received the notice.

She said there's no policy that limits the number of days an elected official can be absent.

Curry's seat in the house has been empty for 10 consecutive question periods after it became known the MLA is facing accusations for making sexually suggestive remarks.

The seat in the chamber of MLA Nic Curry has been empty for about four weeks. (Ian Froese/CBC)

A complaint about a sexual remark in early 2018 was investigated to the complainant's satisfaction, while a second allegation from a different staff member that Curry repeatedly discussed sexual matters is under investigation, the Winnipeg Free Press reported on Apr. 9.

The Progressive Conservatives have said little about Curry ever since, citing confidentiality under the respectful workplace policy in the Manitoba Legislature.

Premier Brian Pallister was not interested in speaking about Curry on Monday.

After saying he was bound to confidentiality, the premier ignored a follow-up question asking if he's concerned that a member of his caucus hasn't shown up to work for nearly a month.

"Any other questions?" he told reporters.

Pressed for clarity, Pallister said, "There are laws in this province and we have to respect them, and I will do so."

Last month, caucus chair Wayne Ewasko confirmed the rookie MLA was still a member of the Tory caucus, but he wouldn't say if Curry was under investigation, and wouldn't discuss Curry's future within the party or his whereabouts.

The allegations arose a week after Curry surprised many observers by saying he wouldn't run for re-election.

Before entering politics, Curry, who is in his 30s, worked for Curry Industries, a family-owned small business. He joined the Canadian Armed Forces more than a decade ago as a reservist.

This is the second time a MLA within Brian Pallister's government has faced concerns about sexual harassment. Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon was ousted last fall for a "pattern of inappropriate behaviour," including allegations he asked a female staffer to sit on his lap and asked another woman to lick food off his face.

The Progressive Conservative caucus did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.