Tory MLA under fire for alleged inappropriate comments made in front of female staffers

A Tory backbencher was absent from the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday on the heels of allegations he made inappropriate comments in front of female staffers.

Kildonan MLA Nic Curry is facing two separate accusations that he made sexually suggestive comments, the Winnipeg Free Press reported late Tuesday.

A complaint about a sexual remark the rookie MLA made in early 2018 was investigated to the complainant's satisfaction, while a second allegation from a different staff member that Curry repeatedly discussed sexual matters is being investigated, the newspaper said.

Bound to confidentiality

The government was tight-lipped Tuesday regarding the nature of the allegations.

Premier Brian Pallister said workplace safety and health regulations bound him to confidentiality, except when the name of the complainant or alleged harasser must be disclosed for investigation purposes, to take action or is required by law.

"I can't speak to or imply … any specific case at this point," Pallister told reporters Tuesday.

"I can only say this: our government, under my premiership, has been very, very diligent in trying to change the culture here and throughout government around reporting harassment."

The Tories instituted a "no wrong door" approach in early 2018 to give employees more options to report complaints of sexual harassment, in direct response to allegations a former NDP cabinet minister tickled and groped female staffers.

Pallister said he became aware of the recent allegation "some time ago."

The seat is empty on Wednesday at the Manitoba Legislature for rookie MLA Nic Curry, whose allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made public on Tuesday. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Curry, who announced last week he would not run for re-election, did not return a request for comment. Nobody answered the door of his Kildonan constituency office when CBC News arrived Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to entering politics, Curry, in his 30s, worked for Curry Industries, a family-owned small business. He joined the Canadian Armed Forces more than a decade ago as a reservist.

Pallister said he doesn't think it's appropriate to identify people who are accused because elected and non-elected officials should not be treated differently.

He said it isn't fair that somebody accused of wrongdoing would have their name made public without due process.

These allegations are the second time an MLA with the Progressive Conservatives have faced concerns over sexual harassment. Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon was ousted from caucus last fall for a "pattern of inappropriate behaviour," including allegations he asked a female staffer to sit on his lap and another woman to lick food off his face.

Pallister wouldn't say how many of his MLAs have faced discipline for sexual harassment.

"Our caucus has been told by me, on more than one occasion, that there will be no double standards within our caucus," Pallister said.

'There may be more:' Pallister

"I can only say that I'm disappointed whenever I hear reports of harassment. I've heard far too many of them, and I can tell you we've instituted systems where we're expecting that there may be more and that's good, because people should not be afraid when they are harassed in the workplace to bring that concern forward."

He rejected the line that his government is being secretive by withholding the name of alleged harassers.

"We are dealing with every issue that's brought to our attention expeditiously and professionally," he told reporters.

The office door of Nic Curry's constituency office was locked on Wednesday when CBC News paid a visit. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont argued the government needs an independent body to remove or punish elected officials whose conduct is out of line.

"The only way any of these things actually seem to get dealt with publicly or seriously with real repercussions is when people go to the media," he said.

Graydon and former NDP MLA Mohinder Saran were only expelled from their respective caucus after stories about their transgressions became public.

Lamont has suggested the conflict of interest commissioner should have the authority to investigate ethical matters and temporarily suspend the rights of members.

Without this responsibility, the government is left to police itself. That's not good enough, Lamont said.

"It needs to be somebody other than the people who have a vested interest in covering things up."

Lamont added that Pallister's argument he cannot reference the allegation because of the workplace safety and health regulations does not hold weight since MLAs are not employees.