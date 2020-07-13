Jets back on ice for 1st official practice since NHL suspended play in March

The Winnipeg Jets are getting their skating legs back in shape with the NHL's abbreviated season set to resume in 2½ weeks.

Players took to the ice Monday at the Bell MTS Iceplex for the first official practice since the season was paused March 12 due to COVID-19. At the time, there were still 189 games remaining on the NHL's schedule.

Training camps across the league opened Monday as part of Phase 3 of the NHL's return-to-play plan, which dives right into the playoffs.

The NHL announced earlier in spring that, if it was possible, it would complete the season by bringing back 24 of its 31 teams — 12 from each of the Eastern and Western conferences — based on the standings when the shutdown occurred.

Pucks will drop on Aug. 1, with a number of games taking place throughout the day in two host cities: Toronto and Edmonton.

The format gives a bye to the top four teams from each conference, which will go straight to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The next eight teams from each conference will play a best-of-5 series, with the winners advancing to the playoffs. The losing teams will return to their summer break.

The Jets will take on the Calgary Flames in the only all-Canadian match of the qualifying round.

On Sunday, the Jets announced 30 skaters and three goalies will take part in the training camp. The full roster can be viewed here.

The four top teams will play each other once to determine the order of the seeding for the first round of the playoffs.

All playoff series after the qualifiers will be best-of-7.

Fans will not be allowed to attend any of the games but the league has been talking about using recorded crowd noise and even cardboard cutouts of people to fill the empty seats.

Media will not be able to interview players or team officials in person. Instead, players and coaches will be connected to reporters through video conference technology.