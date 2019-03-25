Jets sniper Kyle Connor NHL's named 1st star of week

Kyle Connor, the speedy Winnipeg Jets winger who lit up the Nashville Predators on Saturday for his first career hat trick, is the NHL's first star of the week.

Connor, 22, led the league with five goals in four games played. He also added three assists for a total of eight points.

He opened the week with a goal and assist in Winnipeg's 3-2 win over Los Angeles on Monday. He duplicated that in the Jets' 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

The Jets were blanked on Thursday in Vegas but roared back on Saturday in a 5-0 win at home over the Predators.

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor gets congratulations from teammates at the players' bench as hats fall to the ice to celebrate his hat trick. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Connor, who came in fourth in fourth in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year in 2017-18, is proving the success of his inaugural season — 31 goals and 26 assists in 76 games — was no fluke.

His hat trick on Saturday gave him 32 goals and 29 assists in 75 games this year.

He is the fifth player in franchise history to record multiple 30-goal seasons and just the second player to do so in his first two full seasons, joining Patrik Laine.

This is the first time this season, and the second time in his career, that Connor has been selected as one of the NHL's Three Stars of the Week.

He is the eighth Jets player to be selected this season, tying the number of appearances the Jets earned last season.

Connor along with Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine have been first stars.

Captain Blake Wheeler has been named twice as the second star, while Scheifele has also earned that honour twice.