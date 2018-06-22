Skip to Main Content
With no first-round pick, Winnipeg Jets are spectators as NHL draft begins

Minus a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft, Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is focusing his attention on the team's free agents.

GM Kevin Cheveldayoff concentrating on his team's free agents, including Paul Stastny

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
Swedish defenceman Rasmus Sandin pulls on the sweater of the Toronto Maple Leafs, after he was selected 29th overall in the NHL entry draft Friday night. The 29th pick originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets. (Michael Ainsworth/The Associated Press)

The Jets dealt their top selection in 2018 — which turned out to be No. 29 overall — to the St. Louis Blues prior to the trade deadline as part of the package to acquire veteran centre Paul Stastny ahead of the Jets' playoff run.

The trade worked out for both sides as Stastny excelled in Winnipeg, helping the club make it all the way to this season's Western Conference final.

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff hopes he'll be able to re-sign centre Paul Stastny, acquired last season from the St. Louis Blues. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

But the Jets are now trying to sign Stastny, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Cheveldayoff also has a host of restricted free agents on the docket, including defencemen Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey, as well as goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

Cheveldayoff told reporters ahead of Friday's draft that while getting back into the first round would be nice, the Jets understood they could be sidelined when they made the Stastny trade.

He added that the priority now is getting as many of his players signed as possible.

St. Louis ended up trading the 29th pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who used the selection to take Swedish defenceman Rasmus Sandin from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

