The puck stops here: Winnipeg Jets sign Hellebuyck to 6-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have locked up their starting goaltender for another six seasons.

Connor Hellebuyck, 25, agreed to a six-year, $37-million contract, the club announced Thursday morning.

The deal shakes out to an annual value of nearly $6.2 million.

Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to the Western Conference final this spring, posting a 9-8 playoff record that included two shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in 17 games.

Hellebuyck won 44 games for the Jets last season — the eighth highest season win total in NHL history. He set single-season franchise records for wins (44), shutouts (6) and save percentage (.924) in a career-high 67 games for the Jets.

The native of Commerce, Mich., was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender and was selected to the league's second all-star team.

Hellebuyck was a restricted free agent who was among four teammates who filed for salary arbitration.

In 149 career NHL games, Hellebuyck has recorded an 83-41-14 record with 12 shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .917 save percentage.

He was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.