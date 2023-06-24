Winnipeg LGBTQ advocates disappointed following NHL's decision to ban themed jerseys

Devin Slippert has been a fan of the Winnipeg Jets since 2018, but the league's recent decision to ban special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed events – like Pride Night – has left them feeling disappointed.

"It's really disheartening to see that they're catering to a small but loud voice in the league of people who are really against the Pride nights, in particular," said Slippert, a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. "They're just letting the hate win."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, in an interview with Sportsnet Thursday, suggested the league stop having teams wear special jerseys during warmups on themed nights because of some players' refusal to wear Pride jerseys caused distraction that undermined the purpose of the events.

The league's board of governors later agreed with Bettman's view, banning special jerseys for Pride nights and all other themed nights next season.

Teams can still celebrate themed nights, and create and sell jerseys to raise money for participating organizations.

"In a way it's not that shocking, just with the history of bigotry in the sport. I'm not actually that surprised to see that they've decided to cancel it all together," Slippert said.

Ashley Smith, director of advocacy at Rainbow Resource Centre, which works with the Jets for its Pride Night, said the NHL's decision comes at a time when anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on the rise.

"These are challenging times for the 2SLGBTQ+ community," he said. "Even though they chose not to wear jerseys, hate is still hate."

He said having NHL players wear Pride jerseys makes 2SLBGTQ+ people feel like they belong to the sport's community.

"You want to know that there's others there that are supporting you and to say you matter and you belong here," David Palumbo, chair of the board of the You Can Play Project, said. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"Sports can be a pretty intimidating space for a lot of queer people … so having nights like Pride Night or these fundraising nights, it sends a message that queer people are allowed in this space."

David Palumbo, chair of the board of the You Can Play Project, which has worked with the NHL to help it be more inclusive for 2SLGBTQ+ members, said it's especially important for youth to feel included.

"If you are a kid that's struggling, you want to be what you can see. You want to know that there's others there that are supporting you and to say you matter and you belong here," Palumbo said.

"For them to see a Pride jersey, in all of its forms that we've seen over the years, is a really impactful statement."

Palumbo said most players wore the Pride jerseys proudly this past year.

"A Pride jersey, I think, has been misunderstood by many. Thankfully, the vast majority of players and teams understand what that symbolism means," he said.

The Winnipeg Jets have held Pride-themed nights for five seasons, with proceeds from last year's jerseys and sticks going to the You Can Play Project and the Rainbow Resource Centre.

While the Jets will not be wearing jerseys next season, the team looks forward to "honouring, celebrating and supporting multiple communities and organizations throughout the 2023-24 NHL season," Jason Friesen, spokesperson from True North Sports and Entertainment, said in an email to CBC.

Slippert hopes the team follows through with its promise to support Pride.

"We may not have historically been represented in the sport, but we do exist," Slippert said. "We are fans and we are players."