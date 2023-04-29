Apartment blaze in south Winnipeg sends firefighter to hospital

A blaze at a five-storey apartment building in south Winnipeg sent one firefighter to hospital on Saturday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to reports of the fire at an apartment building on Newdale Avenue — a short street that runs off Pembina Highway, just north of Dalhousie Drive in the Richmond West neighbourhood, a news release from the City of Winnipeg said.

Terry Kelly, a district chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said investigators are still looking into what caused the fire but have an idea of where it started.

"It appears we had a structure fire that had started on the balcony and reached its way through the window and into a suite on the second floor," he told CBC on Saturday.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, a fire official said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the apartment when crews arrived, the city's news release said, and more units were called to help because of the building's size and the number of occupants.

Crews fought the fire from inside and outside the building and declared it under control shortly after 10 a.m. Some of the building's units were damaged by smoke, fire and water, the city said.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, said Kelly. Firefighters helped some residents evacuate the building, but most were able to get out without help, the release said.

One firefighter was assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition, the City of Winnipeg says. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

A Winnipeg Transit bus was used as a shelter for displaced residents. Residents of undamaged suites were able to return once firefighters cleared the smoke from the building and ensured it was safe to do so, the city said.

One resident was assessed by paramedics outside the apartment block but did not require hospitalization, the city says. Paramedics also assessed a firefighter, who was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The city said damage estimates from the fire have not yet been determined.

More from CBC Manitoba: