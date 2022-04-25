Manitoba to spend $5.1M on supporting newcomers, settlement projects through 15 organizations

The Manitoba government is spending $5.1 million to increase supports for newcomers in Manitoba.

Fifteen organizations will assist in the integration of newcomers to Manitoba, Minister Jon Reyes announced Monday in a press conference.

"As refugees from Ukraine begin to arrive in Manitoba, this investment will help build a network of services and a community of care supports for all newcomers right across the province," said Reyes.

The Manitoba government issued a call in 2022 for service delivery organizations that directly support newcomer settlement, orientations, language and employment services, Reyes said.

Manitoba Start acts as the central registration for all newcomers to Winnipeg, said Judith Haze, executive director of the organization, which will receive $3 million in funding to provide services for newcomers to Manitoba.

"Newcomers from all over the world will receive an assessments of needs and assets and an initial settlement plan," said Haze.

The organization then works with other agencies across the province to refer clients to the best services that will support the transition to their new home,

The rest of the funding, $2.1 million, will be distributed among 14 other organizations for settlement projects.

The province expects that 6,000 newcomers and their families will benefit from these projects. Newcomers will be able to access supports as they begin to settle into their new life, Reyes said.

"These supports will enhance their ability to participate in the labour market and accelerate their overall integration and settlement in Manitoba," Reyes said.

The programs will provide integration services for all newcomers, including skilled workers with temporary work permits and international students with study permits who are normally ineligible for federal settlement support.

Reyes also outlined how settlement services for newcomers help drive the economy by supporting stronger and longer term economic attachment and newcomer retention.

"The Manitoba government recognizes that immigration is a key priority for the province, particularly as we recover from the pandemic," said Reyes.

The 14 organizations receiving funding alongside Manitoba Start are: