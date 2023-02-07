Newcomers say Manitoba's nominee program penalizes them for studying, working elsewhere

Some newcomers who recently moved to Manitoba believe they are being unfairly penalized by the provincial nominee program.

A crowd of about 400 people gathered for a rally at the Punjab Cultural Centre in Winnipeg on Monday afternoon, protesting what they say is punishment that Manitoba's provincial nominee program is handing down to people who have studied or worked elsewhere before coming to Manitoba.

More than 130,000 people have come to Manitoba through the nominee program, but people like Ashish Kumar say the standards are rising and becoming too strict.

Kumar moved from India to Toronto in July 2018 for academics. He also worked in southern Ontario before moving to Manitoba in March 2021.

He works full-time as a mixer at a bakery, and makes extra money as a part-time Uber driver.

But with Kumar's temporary work permit set to expire in December, he worries his dreams of becoming a realtor and a restaurant owner in Winnipeg may not come to fruition.

"I'm getting late in my career. I want to be realtor. I want to open my business," Kumar said.

He says he had accrued 809 points through the nominee program's points grid — which has a maximum potential for 1,000 points — but 100 points were deducted because he studied in another province and another 100 points were deducted for working in another province before coming to Manitoba.

Now sitting with 609 points, Kumar doesn't qualify for permanent residency in Canada through the nominee program's latest draws.

"I don't want to leave this country because this country give me a lot, and I want to stay in this country because … it's good for my future," he said.

Kumar is losing hope, but he's not the only one.

Prince Bhatia has also been in Manitoba since March 2021, arriving after a stint studying and working in British Columbia. He said he moved east to Manitoba because it's a developing province full of opportunity.

His work permit isn't set to expire until March 2024, but with the qualifications for permanent residency rising, he's already worried he might have to move back home to India.

More points needed for the dream

The uncertainty of his situation is impacting his mental health, and affecting his sleep.

"Last night also, I was only able to sleep for two hours. I wake up two in the morning and after that when everything sticks in the mind, it's very difficult for me to sleep," Bhatia said. "To be honest, I'm taking stress pills also."

The two jobs he's working — issuing parking tickets and as a security guard — aren't career ambitions for Bhatia.

He wants to start his own business, but said he's shocked as more and more points are needed to stay in Canada — and realize his dream.

Like Kumar, Bhatia was dinged 200 points on his nominee program score.

"I don't know what the issue is. It's their problem, they have to deal with it," he said of the provincial nominee program.

The government, however, says there hasn't been a policy change. Rather, the minimum point score keeps rising because of a growing number of qualified candidates, according to a provincial spokesperson.

The province said more than 17,000 expressions of interest have been submitted, though only around 6,000 nominees can be accepted annually.

Premier Heather Stefanson made expanding the provincial nominee program one of her early priorities in office. She became premier in Nov. 2021.

Minimums rising

Simran Sharma helped organize Monday's rally after connecting with others who are waiting for permanent residency.

The 25-year-old came to Manitoba from India almost five years ago, and spent two-and-a-half years in B.C. She too had 200 total points deducted, due to having studied and worked outside the province.

"I was left with no hope," Sharma said. "I was so stressed out. I was having no hope that I could live here."

Like Bhatia, she noticed qualification for residency through the provincial nominee program's points grid has risen in recent years, and sometimes exceeds 750 when it used to hover around the 600 range.

"We are expecting that still we'll get a chance. But we are not. We are left with no hope. We tried every possible outcome ... trying to reach immigration minister of Manitoba," Sharma said. "We were trying to reach all the MLAs, MPs that how could they help us?"

NDP MLA Diljeet Brar attended Monday's rally.

He says the provincial nominee program needs an overhaul to avoid Manitoba seeing an exodus of skilled workers leaving.

"They decided to move to Manitoba. They decided to pay taxes and they are still willing to make Manitoba home, but there is something that's not favourable to their journey," Brar said.

In February 2022, the Manitoba Immigration Advisory Council was formed to explore ways to improve the province's current immigration policies and programs, including reviewing the entire nominee program points system. A report on the advisory's council's findings is expected to be released soon, the spokesperson said.

