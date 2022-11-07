Manitoba adds $900K to grant for newcomers entering school system

Young newcomers fleeing the Ukraine-Russia war and now living in Manitoba have increased the demand on resources on schools, according to the provincial government.

As a result, the province on Monday announced a $900,000 boost to a grant that helps schools provide supports for student newcomers.

"It was felt that we needed some additional support," Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko said during the announcement at Miles Macdonell Collegiate in Winnipeg's East Kildonan neighbourhood.

"This investment will support our schools and school divisions in responding to the sharp increase in newcomers who have fled war-affected countries."

Funding from the Intensive Newcomer Support Grant allows schools to provide programming tailored to the individual needs of each student — many of whom come from refugee backgrounds and whose schooling has been disrupted or whose literacy is low.

The added money doubles the total for the grant for this year to just over $1.8 million.

In the past six weeks, 512 newcomer students have enrolled in schools in the city's River East Transcona School Division alone. That's the same amount that arrived through the entire previous year, Sandra Herbst, superintendent and CEO of RETSD said.

Of those, 246 are from Ukraine with others from Nigeria, India and the Philippines.

Herbst told the story of one student, Michael, who arrived in Winnipeg in the spring with his mother. They came from Ukraine via Budapest, Hungary and Ireland before landing in Toronto and making their way to Winnipeg.

Michael's father stayed behind in Ukraine to defend the country, Herbst said.

She noted Michael is hard of hearing, and he has been outfitted with hearing aids and given access to a transmitter that amplifies the sound of his teachers' voices.

With those supports, Michael has been able to build strong connections with classmates, is thriving educationally and shares his passion for the piano and athletics, Herbst said.

"Because of the lived and harsh experiences of many of our newcomers, we believe it is important for students and their families to have a strong beginning at their new school in their new community," she said.