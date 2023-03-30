Visit to Brandon's winter agricultural fair gives newcomers a taste of Prairie culture

A visit to Brandon's popular winter agricultural exhibition this week offered a taste of home for a teen who came to Canada after fleeing from war in Syria — while also giving her, and other recent immigrants, a chance to learn more about Canadian culture.

Kaltoum Alaveid, 17, and her family were among a group of newcomers to Canada who got a tour of Brandon's Royal Manitoba Winter Fair through Westman Immigrant Services on Wednesday.

Alaveid ended her day at the fair — a long-standing spring break tradition in Brandon that showcases agricultural displays, show jumping and other entertainment — with a visit to the petting zoo, where she spotted many of the same types of animals her father and grandfather had on their farm in Syria.

"In my country ... we used to have farms there, so we have lots of animals," Alaveid said. "I was a little bit nervous because I haven't touched them since three or four years."

Royal Manitoba Winter Fair gives newcomers a taste of Prairie culture Duration 2:16 A group of newcomers to Canada got a tour of Brandon's Royal Manitoba Winter Fair through Westman Immigrant Services on Wednesday.

Her life has been much different since her family escaped the war in Syria nearly a decade ago, moving to Brandon in November 2020 after spending time in Lebanon, Alaveid said.

Going to the fair was the first time since then she got to see animals like the ones she grew up with, and the tour gave her an opportunity to connect with other Brandon community members, she said.

Alaveid pets a sheep at the fair's Royal Farm Yard petting zoo. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC) A tour guide shows Alaveid and her family around the petting zoo. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Alaveid toured the fair with her parents and five brothers as part of the event's Family Day. Around 100 immigrants to Canada got a chance to experience the Brandon tradition with winter fair guides.

Those tours are a critical opportunity, says Hannah Holt, a community outreach manager with Westman Immigrant Services. In 2022, the non-profit organization, which offers support services for newcomers in the region, saw more than 2,000 permanent residents come to the southwestern Manitoba area — its highest-ever number, said Holt.

"It's just absolutely fantastic for our newcomers to get the opportunity to come," she said.

"It's just been seeing the newcomers get all excited about seeing the cows and interacting with Canadian staples like [entertainers] Al Simmons and Doodles the Clown."

Westman Immigrant Services tour participants started the day off watching performances by Doodles, a longtime favourite at the fair, and much-loved Manitoba family performer Al Simmons. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC) Simmons ends his show riding his signature 'horse-cycle.' (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A taste of Canada

The trip serves as a great way to help immigrants integrate into Canadian culture, Holt said, giving them a chance to interact with the agricultural industry — a major part of Manitoba's economy — and exposing them to different parts of the Brandon community.

Mark Humphries, general manager of the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba — the non-profit that produces the winter fair, which started Monday and wraps up Saturday — says the goal of the tour is to let recent immigrants experience "the tastes … the smells [and] the sounds" of the event.

Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba general manager Mark Humphries says the tour for newcomers was designed to be hands-on and include shows they could participate in, like a singalong with Doodles. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

That includes favourites like "the cattle barns, the horse barns downstairs — and the kids really love that because obviously, some of them are farm-based or have been farm-based from the countries that they've arrived from," he said.

"That was a little bit of a feel-good factor for them because obviously, they can make the connection."

A lunch break gave tour participants a chance to try some pizza and watch the WoofJocks Canine All Stars, a group of dogs and handlers who perform a variety show at the fair. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC) The Westman Immigrant Services tour took a lunch break to watch the WoofJocks while trying out some Canadian foods. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Arnaud Mabatalo, who moved from Burundi to Brandon five months ago, was among those taking in the sights and sounds of the farmyard on Wednesday, touring the exhibits with Eloge Kakozi, who moved from Congo to Brandon three months ago.

Mabatalo was surprised to see so many people come out for a winter fair, even in the lingering cold of early spring.

"We don't have that thing because in my country ... [it's] hot," he said.

"This is kind of cool to do."

Arnaud Mabatalo, left, and Eloge Kakozi explore the fair. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Conversational connections

Westman Immigrant Services works hard to share and introduce people new to Brandon to different parts of the community, Holt said. The organization has partnered with groups like the YMCA, Brandon's Community Sportsplex, the Brandon Public Library and local museums to give tours of local hubs.

"The more we integrate everybody with our community, the more our community grows and gets more diverse," Holt said.

Hannah Holt, of Westman Immigrant Services, pets a dairy cow at the Royal Farm Yard. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Opening those doors helps people feel welcome, she said, while giving them a chance to practise their English.

"It's good conversational English. It's experiencing with different vendors, watching the different shows and hearing English," Holt said.

Hong Yuan takes a video of Simmons. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC) Hang Yu, 6, and Bo Yu, 5, cheer for Simmons. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Alaveid said that learning opportunity was part of what drew her family to the fair.

"That's how people learn, so we can see — just like to see the life, how life is going, and learn more vocabulary," she said.