Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Updated

Whoa, baby! Winnipeg, Brandon welcome first newborns of 2022

Winnipeg's first baby of the 2022 arrived at 12:19 a.m. on Jan. 1, and Brandon's came into the world at 3:01 a.m.

Olivia Claire born to proud parents Robin and Gibson Arevalo at HSC Women's Hospital

CBC News ·
A baby clasps on to their parent's hand in a stock image. Just after midnight, Winnipeg's first 2022 baby was born. (Mongkolchon Akesin/Shutterstock)

Happy New Year, baby!

Manitoba's largest cities are each toasting the arrivals of the first infants born in 2022. 

Winnipeg's first baby arrived at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 1. 

Olivia Claire Arevalo was born at Health Sciences Centre's Women's Hospital, weighing in at six pounds, three ounces.

"The ... newborn is the daughter of proud parents, Robin and Gibson. Congratulations," Shared Health said in a tweet.

At Brandon's regional health centre, 10 pound, two ounce baby Sofia came into the world at 3:01 a.m.

Sofia was born to parents Nataliia & Oleksandr Rusiaieva of the town of Binscarth, Man., located not far from the Saskatchewan border, Prairie Mountain Health said. 

Unlike previous years, in-person photo opportunities and interviews weren't possible this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now