Whoa, baby! Winnipeg, Brandon welcome first newborns of 2022

Happy New Year, baby!

Manitoba's largest cities are each toasting the arrivals of the first infants born in 2022.

Winnipeg's first baby arrived at 12:19 a.m. Jan. 1.

Olivia Claire Arevalo was born at Health Sciences Centre's Women's Hospital, weighing in at six pounds, three ounces.

"The ... newborn is the daughter of proud parents, Robin and Gibson. Congratulations," Shared Health said in a tweet.

At Brandon's regional health centre, 10 pound, two ounce baby Sofia came into the world at 3:01 a.m.

Sofia was born to parents Nataliia & Oleksandr Rusiaieva of the town of Binscarth, Man., located not far from the Saskatchewan border, Prairie Mountain Health said.

Unlike previous years, in-person photo opportunities and interviews weren't possible this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcome BRHC New Year's baby Sofia! Congratulations Nataliia & Oleksandr Rusiaieva from Binscarth. Sofia & her parents were presented with a gift basket donated by the Brandon Regional Health Centre Auxiliary Gift Shop & a lovely bouquet of flowers from Brandon Florist. <a href="https://t.co/H5sjCdRBGL">pic.twitter.com/H5sjCdRBGL</a> —@PrairieMtHealth

