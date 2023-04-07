Manitoba men earn social media fame for rescuing newborn calf after spring snow storm

Two men saved a newborn calf from what might have been a snowy grave earlier this week, after a spring storm blanketed much of southern Manitoba.

Ryan Steele was on his way to Neepawa for work with a friend on Wednesday when they noticed the calf caught in a ditch off the highway.

The co-founder of Wild Willow Ranch and Rescue in Gladstone knew he had to act.

"We also have a cow here, and so just seeing a little cow in distress or any animal in distress — my conscience couldn't drive past it, so we just had to stop and help," he told CBC.

The calf was scared, covered in snow and starting to get weak when he pulled it from the ditch, Steele said. He knew they had to get the calf back to its mom to get the nutrients it needed.

Ryan Steele said he was happy to help because he knows many farmers and ranchers, and how much baby calves mean to them. (CBC)

They found the owner of the calf at a nearby ranch, who was astonished to learn that the calf had escaped.

"He doesn't even know [how it got out], because it was in a birthing pen, so he was just as surprised as we were that it had escaped."

Steele learned that the calf was born sometime during the night before they found it in the ditch.

He took a video after getting the calf, and wasn't originally going to share it with anyone, but posted it to Facebook and TikTok after his sister suggested it.

"Everybody's just praising us and just loving it. It's actually blown up pretty quick," said Steele.

He was planning to go and check up on the calf on Thursday, but decided to go next week instead due to continued poor driving conditions.

Steele said there was no question about whether he should have saved the animal.

The calf was born sometime during the night before it was found stuck in the snow, according to its owner. (Wild Willow Rescue and Ranch/Facebook)

"I've always been an animal lover and I have a lot of farmer and rancher friends. I know how much these little ones mean to them, so I'm just always happy to help."

And despite the poor conditions on the highway, Steele said everyone had a happy ending.

"We made it to work and we saved the little one in the process."