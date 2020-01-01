New Year's Eve events for all ages return in-person at The Forks in Winnipeg

The Forks is welcoming Winnipeg to celebrate New Year's Eve at the historic meeting place once again, after pandemic restrictions brought the yearly event to a halt.

"We love being the place where everyone, of all ages, can come together and celebrate important events together," said CEO Sara Stasiuk in a press release.

"It feels so good to be able to offer a warm welcome to our whole community once again this New Year's Eve at The Forks."

Several family-friendly activities are available throughout the day. People can toboggan, skate, or enjoy the fire pits at Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

The Canadian Museum of Human Rights is offering free admission for kids under 12 all day, with crafting activities and live music available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A top hats and tiaras event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which includes a ginger ale toast at noon, is at the Manitoba Children's Museum.

Beginning at 4 p.m., The Forks party kicks with an all-ages dance party.

At 8 p.m., Forks-goers can celebrate the "early countdown" to the new year at the CN stage with a pyrotechnics show by Archangel Fireworks Inc.

Several artists, including Tommy Douglas Keenan, The Secret Beach and Dr Henry Band will wrap up the celebrations post-fireworks, performing pop-up style.

The Forks Market itself will have extended hours. Food hall and retail stores will be open until midnight, and The Commons will be open until 1a.m.