Hundreds celebrate New Year's Eve with events at The Forks
Revellers enjoy musical celebration, which is also being broadcast live for those at home
Five-year-old Winnipegger Seren Wilcox says she thinks she will "probably" be able to stay awake until midnight to ring in the new decade.
"I'm going to skate," the kindergartener said while taking a break from festivities at The Forks.
Wilcox was one of hundreds who were at The Forks Tuesday evening to take in New Year's celebrations.
What's her New Year's resolution after all this skating?
"I think when I fall, I'm not gonna cry."
Until midnight, there are pick-up hockey games, fire pits, skating trails, warming huts and Indigenous storytelling at The Forks in Winnipeg.
The events at The Forks, which included a performance by Juno Award-winning folk singer William Prince in the food hall, are part of CBC's national New Year's Eve celebration hosted by Rick Mercer.
The cross-country musical celebration will broadcast live on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service on Dec. 31 at 11 p.m.
Barry Kopulos came to The Forks decked out in an entire New Year's outfit, complete with flashing lights.
"I had to come here for sure this year, because it's the end of the decade … I wouldn't want to miss the start of a new decade," he said.
"All the best in 2020, I hope you have the best year ever. Make some brand new resolutions, don't make your previous resolutions. One of my resolutions is to go to New York City or London, England, and take a big trip."
