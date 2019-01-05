2 men charged in Winnipeg's 1st homicide of 2019

Two Winnipeg men have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of 2019, police said Saturday.

Adam Travis Martin was found with gunshot wounds outside a house on Nairn Avenue at around 6 a.m. New Year's Day.

The 31-year-old man from Gillam, Man., died later in hospital.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the area on Thursday, while a second man, a 22-year-old, was arrested on Friday after he was located on Kent Road.

Winnipeg police say Martin had been socializing at a home on Nairn Avenue when he got into an altercation with two people at the house and was shot.

The 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with second-degree murder, along with firearms and weapon charges.

