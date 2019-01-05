2 men charged in Winnipeg's 1st homicide of 2019
Adam Martin, 31, was shot on New Year's Day outside home on Nairn Avenue
Two Winnipeg men have now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the city's first homicide of 2019, police said Saturday.
Adam Travis Martin was found with gunshot wounds outside a house on Nairn Avenue at around 6 a.m. New Year's Day.
The 31-year-old man from Gillam, Man., died later in hospital.
An 18-year-old man was arrested in the area on Thursday, while a second man, a 22-year-old, was arrested on Friday after he was located on Kent Road.
Winnipeg police say Martin had been socializing at a home on Nairn Avenue when he got into an altercation with two people at the house and was shot.
The 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
The 22-year-old has also been charged with second-degree murder, along with firearms and weapon charges.
More from CBC Manitoba: