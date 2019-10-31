New women's hospital in Winnipeg arriving a decade after it was promised

A new women's hospital in Winnipeg has been completed and is set to open more than a decade after it was first promised in 2007.

The Manitoba government says the new hospital — located at the Health Sciences Centre campus at the corner of William Avenue and Sherbrook Street — is three times larger than the current women's hospital and, at 388,500 square feet, is almost as big as Bell MTS Place.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the new hospital offers patients more space, more private rooms and brings together health services that were previously spread out over multiple locations.

The hospital was to be completed in 2014, but was delayed by construction problems, including a fire and troubles with the foundation.

Its construction was mostly completed by February of this year. Since then, the focus has been on installing equipment and training staff in the new space, the province said in a news release Thursday.

The government adds that despite taking longer than expected, the hospital was built on budget at $233 million.

It is to open to patients Dec. 1.