Christian Schmidt tapped as new Winnipeg fire chief

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will soon have a new chief.

Christian Schmidt, who's currently deputy chief of operations and communications, has been tapped to take over the role, says a memo from City of Winnipeg interim chief administrative officer Michael Ruta.

Schmidt has been a deputy chief since 2013 and has 27 years of experience in emergency services with the City of Winnipeg, the memo says.

He will take over as the Fire Paramedic Service chief starting Aug. 14.

Schmidt will replace John Lane, who announced in April that he was retiring after four decades in emergency services.

Lane held the position for seven years, after starting his career in Toronto, then serving as chief of the Prince George Fire Rescue Service in British Columbia.