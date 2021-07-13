Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Christian Schmidt tapped as new Winnipeg fire chief

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will soon have a new chief.

Schmidt, currently deputy chief, will take over top role in August

CBC News ·
Deputy Chief Christian Schmidt will take the top job at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. (John Einarson/CBC )

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will soon have a new chief. 

Christian Schmidt, who's currently deputy chief of operations and communications, has been tapped to take over the role, says a memo from City of Winnipeg interim chief administrative officer Michael Ruta.

Schmidt has been a deputy chief since 2013 and has 27 years of experience in emergency services with the City of Winnipeg, the memo says. 

He will take over as the Fire Paramedic Service chief starting Aug. 14. 

Schmidt will replace John Lane, who announced in April that he was retiring after four decades in emergency services. 

Lane held the position for seven years, after starting his career in Toronto, then serving as chief of the Prince George Fire Rescue Service in British Columbia.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now