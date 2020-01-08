25-year-old arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in front of Main Street hotel

A man faces a string of charges in connection with a stabbing in front of the New West Hotel on Main Street Tuesday morning.

The suspect was identified and arrested hours after police were called to the hotel, just before 7:30 a.m., where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The injured man was taken to hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

A general patrol unit found the 25-year-old suspect in the hotel just before 1 p.m. He resisted arrest and threatened to harm the officers while reaching toward a knife that had been concealed on him, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Investigators searched a suite in the hotel, where the man is believed to have been staying. They found an imitation firearm and a knife, Murray said; police believe both were used in the assault.

Police do not believe the stabbed man was staying at the hotel.

"The victim, for lack of a better term, stumbled into the business with injuries, which prompted the call to police," Murray said.

Police believe the two were in a fight outside the bar, and the injured man was hit with an imitation firearm and stabbed several times.

The stabbed man was in grave condition when officers arrived, Murray said.

Later Tuesday morning, pools of blood still could be seen on the ground at the hotel entrance, which was surrounded by yellow tape as officers investigated.

It isn't clear whether the two men knew each other, or what the nature of their interaction was, because investigators haven't received full co-operation from some of the people involved, Murray said.

The suspect is in custody and charged with aggravated assault; assault with a weapon; resisting a peace officer; two counts of possession of a weapon; two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; two counts of assaulting a peace officer; two counts of uttering threats; and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.