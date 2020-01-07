Violent incident in front of Main Street hotel sends 1 to hospital

One person was sent to hospital after an incident in front of the New West Hotel on Main Street.

Police were called to the hotel, at the corner of Main and Sutherland Avenue, just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Later in the morning there were pools of blood on the ground at the main entrance, which is surrounded by yellow police tape.

Little information about what happened has been released by police, who say officers are there as the result of an ongoing investigation.

No details about the condition, age or gender of the person sent to hospital has been provided.

Police tape and blood mark the entrance to the New West Hotel on Main Street on Tuesday. (John Einarson/CBC)

