Winnipeggers, both new and weathered, unfazed by latest blast of winter

Gladys Collazos moved from Peru to Winnipeg about a month ago, but she's already embraced the winter weather the province is famous for.

Another heavy dose of severe winter weather whipped through much of southern Manitoba on Tuesday, resulting in an extended blizzard warning, blowing snow advisories and the closure of several highways.

Snowfall warnings were also in place, but they fell by the wayside as Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings across almost the entirety of the province Tuesday afternoon.

Despite being a Winnipeg winter newbie, Collazos wasn't fazed by another blast of winter on the first day of February.

"I think it's cold but not so cold if you use the proper clothes. It's my first winter. I really like it. It's not as terrible as I thought," Collazos told CBC News.

"I don't know if it's like this all the years or if it's an exception."

According to CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder, Winnipeg received 43.2 centimetres of snow in January, which is 70 per cent above normal for the month and four times more snow than January 2021.

It was also the city's snowiest January in over a decade.

Glen Klassen sure believes that. He regularly shovels the sidewalk on Provencher Boulevard, from Langevin Street and Aulneau Street.

"I like to do this city block here. I try to keep it up through the winter," he said. "That way I get to talk to people as they walk by and show a smile."

Each winter, Glen Klassen ensures snow on sidewalk of Provencher Boulevard, from Langevin Street to Aulneau Street, is shovelled regularly. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

He spent 20 minutes shovelling around 7 a.m. and another 20 minutes later on, amidst blizzard conditions. He planned to spend another 20 minutes shovelling before going home — with no need to go to the gym after.

"Last night, the city finally plowed all these sidewalks so we could walk again because we were running out of spots to put snow," Klassen said. "I can hardly breathe because it's cold, but today it's snowing again. It's fun."

Klassen's advice for anyone thinking about navigating the streets Tuesday was simple: watch TV or shovel your driveway instead.

Jay Doyle agreed. He recommended using a food delivery service to avoid going outside.

"It's getting shiny out there. It's getting a little damp since last night, so with this wind … [the snow has] turned into cement, which has made it even tougher to move," Doyle said.

With blizzard conditions whipping Winnipeg on Tuesday, Jay Doyle suggested people stay home and opt for food delivery. (Thomas Asselin/CBC)

Sauder said winds gusted over 80 km/h earlier Tuesday in Winnipeg. That reduced visibility at the James Richardson International Airport to below 400 metres from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Official blizzard conditions lasted nine hours at the airport — the longest blizzard in Winnipeg since April 1997, he said.

Blizzard conditions created a slew of snowdrifts and Doyle cautioned anyone out driving.

"It's not bad in the truck but I'm sure anywhere there's [an] open area there's massive drifts," which could surprise a driver coming around a corner, he said.

Collazos has yet to obtain her Manitoba driver's licence but she's managed to get around on foot, despite the above-normal snowfall in Winnipeg last month.

She isn't a big fan of the wind — "for me it's terrible" — but understands the importance of getting outside despite the wintry conditions.

"I think that you have to be positive even with this weather, so that's why I try to walk around my apartment," Collazos said. "I'm trying to do a lot to maintain my mental health."