New treatment beds, mobile units promised to fight Manitoba meth use

Manitoba will get more treatment beds to deal with the growing use of methamphetamine and will create mobile units for people dealing with withdrawal symptoms, provincial and federal politicians say.

The provincial government is funding the project with $4.2 million over the next five years, which will be matched by the federal government.

"This is real help for those who need it," Winnipeg MP Jim Carr said.

The new treatment beds will be for meth users, whose withdrawal symptoms can last for weeks.

The province's current treatment beds for addicts are set aside for seven days at a time, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said.

The exact number of beds and their location will be determined through a request for proposals to be issued next year.

It's expected the facilities will help at least 130 people per year, Friesen said.

In addition, the funding will go toward creating mobile withdrawal services. Those units would typically include a nurse and addictions workers.