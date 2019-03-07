Doors open at new Transcona Library

A new chapter for Winnipeg libraries began with the opening of the new Transcona Library on Thursday.

A five-year plan to renew the city's libraries included the development of the nearly 14,000 square foot facility at Transcona Boulevard and Plessis Road.

Libraries are a vital part of building healthy and thriving communities. - Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, in a news release

The $6.5 million building features an open and accessible floor plan, with meeting and study spaces, a children's area and an outdoor reading deck and garden.

"Libraries are a vital part of building healthy and thriving communities," said Mayor Brian Bowman in a news release.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the city has made significant investments in libraries in the past several years. ( Daniel Gagne/CBC)

"Over the last several years, council has approved significant investments in rebuilding libraries across Winnipeg, and it's exciting that today we get to open the new Transcona library, providing an updated and accessible facility for people to meet, learn, and grow."

The new library was needed to replace the Victoria Avenue West location, which had limited parking and accessibility issues.

Tens of thousands of books, movies and music items were moved from the old library on Victoria Avenue West to the new location over the past two weeks. (Daniel Gagne/CBC)

Tens of thousands of books, movies and music items were moved from the old space to the new location over the past two weeks.

Construction of the new library was approved by city council after being identified as a priority in the Library Redevelopment Strategy in 2013.

The St. Vital Library on Fermour Avenue was renovated and reopened last year.

The Cornish Library on West Gate and the St. John's Library on Salter Street are currently closed for renovations.