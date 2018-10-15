New coin marks 100 years since end of First World War

A colourful new toonie has been issued by the Royal Canadian Mint to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The coin, which was unveiled in Winnipeg Monday, features a bright, scarlet poppy at its centre with word "armistice" emblazoned on the centre.

The coin was issued to help preserve the memory of the thousands of Canadian men and women who served during the First World War, and honour the sacrifices of all Canadian veterans, federal officials said.

"With a new coin commemorating the Armistice, Canadians may remember our predecessors who risked their lives or made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War to defend our values and freedoms," said Jennifer Camelon, interim president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

A million of the coins, like this one, won't be colourized. (Gil Rowan/CBC)

Designed by artist Laurie McGaw, the commemorative coin will be limited to a circulation of three million coins, with two million coloured, and one million unpainted.

Guns of the war fell silent on Nov. 11, 1918 after the signing of an armistice between Germany and allied nations.

Close to 61,000 Canadians were killed during the war, and another 172,000 were wounded. Another 1,305 people from Newfoundland, which had not yet officially joined Canada at the point, fought and died during the conflict.

The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new two-dollar coin Monday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, which ended the First World War on November 11, 1918. 0:50

More from CBC Manitoba: