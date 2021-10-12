Construction begins on 2 new schools in southwest Winnipeg

Work has begun on two new schools for the growing neighbourhood of Waverley West in southwest Winnipeg.

A sod-turning ceremony took place Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of construction on the new elementary school and high school, both located near Kenaston Boulevard and Bison Drive.

The schools,first announced in 2018 as part of the provincial government's budget, are being built to accommodate the growing student population in the Waverley West neighbourhood.

The elementary school — expected to open in December 2022 — will be able to hold 800 students while the high school — slated to be completed by June 2023 — will have a capacity for 1,200.

Kathleen McMillan, chair of the Pembina Trails School Division board of trustees, said the schools are greatly needed for the growing subdivision.

She said the school division has been able to absorb the kids from the neighbourhood at other schools up until now, but they can't do that much longer.

"We've been able to manage at this point but we do know that as development continues in this area, this is a tipping point for us. We do need those schools," she said.

McMillan didn't want to speculate on the catchment area for the new schools, saying there are some factors still in flux, such as new housing developments in the area.

"Once we have the data, once we know how we're going to be able to move forward, we will keep the community well apprised," she said.

The schools will be part of the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus, which will have a recreation centre with gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, fitness space, a walking/running track, a daycare, a vocational building and adjacent site development once fully complete.