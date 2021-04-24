Historic St. Boniface City Hall building to stay in francophone hands after battle over sale

St. Boniface's historic city hall building will remain part of Winnipeg's French community after all.

The latest development comes after the city sold the domed building on Provencher Boulevard to a disability services organization last month, despite efforts from a francophone group to block the transaction.

Now, the Société de la francophonie manitobaine says it has reached an agreement with Manitoba Possible, formerly known as the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities, to buy the 115-year-old building once the original sale goes through.

In a press release Saturday, the groups announced they had signed a letter of understanding to seal the deal.

"I'm very glad that this is staying in the community," said Mariette Mulaire, president and CEO of World Trade Centre Winnipeg, one of several French-led groups currently housed inside the landmark.

The agreement demonstrates Manitoba Possible's commitment to working with the francophone community, chief executive director Dana Erickson said in the news release.

While St. Boniface was once a city of its own, it amalgamated with Winnipeg and several other surrounding areas in 1971.

Its city hall building has been maintained by the City of Winnipeg since then — an agreement that francophone groups have said included the understanding the property would remain a public asset.

Struggle over sale

The city ended up putting the 1906 building, plus the 1907 fire hall behind it, up for sale last fall.

A public service report in February proposed closing a deal with Manitoba Possible for an "abilities village" that would include a new head office, residences and a gathering space. Francophone groups in Winnipeg then tried to block the sale.

While the properties were valued at $2.5 million, the deal struck with Manitoba Possible was for $10,000.

Ultimately, a split vote at a City of Winnipeg property and development committee meeting in mid-March meant the sale to Manitoba Possible went ahead as planned, drawing outrage from francophone groups that were working to find other solutions.

Angela Cassie, vice-president of the board for the Société de la francophonie manitobaine, previously said Manitoba Possible's primary focus was the fire hall property behind the city hall building.

She said the francophone advocacy group only wanted to protect the city hall, and wasn't looking to jeopardize the disability group's plans.

The former St. Boniface Fire Hall on Dumoulin Street, which used to be a museum, was included in the sale to Manitoba Possible. (Cory Funk/CBC)

Both sites are on Winnipeg's list of historic resources, a designation that restricts how much they can be changed.

Mulaire said while the World Trade Centre is currently on the old city hall building's second and third floors, it may not stay there forever.

But she said she was glad to see they won't be rushed out anytime soon, and to know the space could go to another French group down the road.

"It's part of who we are," she said. "It's a symbol that we have made a difference here and we are continuing to make a difference."