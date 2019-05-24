Province to hire 10 new paramedics for western Manitoba

The provincial government is hiring 10 new paramedics to staff ambulances in western Manitoba.

Premier Brian Pallister and health minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement in Brandon on Friday morning.

"We all understand that paramedicine has changed tremendously from 20 or 30 years ago when they were essentially a fast delivery system for a sick person," Friesen told reporters afterward. "Now we understand when a paramedic arrives at your door, or the door of a loved one, is when health care interventions begin."

Friesen said the positions will be located throughout the Prairie Mountain Health region and are among 35 new positions that will be hired in Manitoba in 2019.

Further announcements about additional hires will be made soon, the province said in a release.

Friesen said the positions will be full-time, with the goal of reducing the EMS system's reliance on on-call staff in the region.

"What people want at the end of the day is when they dial 911, they want to receive health care in the soonest time possible," he said. "We know we can make improvements in Manitoba."

EMS overhaul announced 2 years ago

Friday's announcement came almost two years after the province announced a large-scale overhaul of Manitoba's EMS system. The plan included closing more than a dozen EMS stations in rural Manitoba that the provincial government deemed to be low-volume, which may have only operated on a part-time or on-call basis.

In the process, five new stations were to be built and staffed with full-time paramedics, then-health minister Kelvin Goertzen said at the time.

The recommendations were made in a report commissioned by the then-NDP government, but were never acted on.

The 2017 announcement was met with concern from some municipalities and health professionals in rural Manitoba, who said the plan didn't add up and wanted to see the province reconsider which stations would close.

On Friday, Friesen said the examination of that report was ongoing.

Friesen says the new paramedics will be stationed throughout the region. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"I think communities should understand that this work will be deliberate," he said. "It will be done over time and not all at once. There will be plenty of notice of what is being undertaken to make changes."

The province said the changes would result in a more co-ordinated and responsive system, and are intended to take place over 10 years.

Pallster reiterated previous comments he's made on the topic on Friday, saying transforming the system stands to better serve people, no matter where they live.

"What's the first goal? Better care sooner. In the (farm) yard, in the community where the health problem exists. That should be the goal," he said. "Not where we have a station and how many jobs we create with our tax dollars. Rather, are we doing a better job protecting people? We're keeping our eye on that goal.

"That will save lives and that will give the people who want to invest in our communities more confidence," Pallister added. "It should give the people who live in our communities more confidence."