New mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Winnipeg

Public health officials have opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Winnipeg in an effort to reduce the burden on other locations in the city.

The new site opened Wednesday at 1181 Portage Ave., at the corner of Wall Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

There are portable bathrooms at the new site. Residents near the Main Street drive-thru testing site have complained about people relieving themselves in back alleys or next to their cars while waiting hours for a test.

The new site is a mobile facility. Once other drive-thru testing sites open in Winnipeg, the province will use public health information to determine where to deploy it next, if a community needs to quickly increase its testing capacity.

The new drive-thru sites will be on Regent Avenue W., on King Edward Street near Polo Park, and somewhere in the southern part of the city, provincial officials said in a news release. A fourth one may be added if needed.

Other drive-thru sites will open in Brandon, Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Dauphin in the coming weeks.