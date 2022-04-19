1st Winnipeg flight of low-cost airline Lynx Air lands at Richardson airport

Canada's newest low-cost airline, Lynx Air, landed in Winnipeg Tuesday morning, with its first flight arriving at the Richardson International Airport from Calgary.

Lynx Air, which operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, will have 16 flights in and out of Winnipeg per week, equivalent to 3,000 seats, by the end of May, the airline said.

Destinations are Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

"Our goal is to ensure that our travellers can spend less and experience more," CEO Merren McArthur told reporters on Monday.

The airline does à la carte pricing; travellers choose whether to pay to take luggage, board early or book seating. The lowest price is $59 a flight, taxes included, the company said.

The low prices allow people to make affordable day trips, McArthur said.

Lynx Air will not offer food on board.

"We don't believe people should pay for airline food. We are encouraging our passengers to actually either bring from home or buy in the airport. We believe you'll get better choice and quality if you do that," McArthur said.

Starting Tuesday, Lynx Air will have two flights per week to Calgary or Vancouver. Toronto will be added as a destination and Calgary service will expand to four flights a week by May 5.

Pandemic recovery

"There's a lot of pent up demand for travel that's really been growing over the last two years," said Nick Hays, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Hays has heard from people that they are ready to explore again and reconnect with friends and family.

Lynx Air adds another option for doing those things, he said.

"Air connectivity is important for a community, especially so coming out of the pandemic. Connectivity will play a crucial role in our collective recovery."

More from CBC Manitoba:

