New licence plates hit Manitoba roads to raise money for child cancer research

New licence plates coming to Manitoba roads will provide a boost to a non-profit charitable foundation inspired by a Winnipeg boy's battle with brain cancer.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and the family of Madox Suzio unveiled the specialty plates featuring the "Cure Childhood Cancer" slogan and a gold ribbon, the symbol for childhood cancer.

Madox died in 2014 at age nine, after a five-month fight with a rare form of brain cancer.

His mother, Suzanne Suzio, applied in 2016 to Manitoba Public Insurance to create a special plate. After hitting some roadblocks along the way, she told reporters Wednesday she is excited to see the plates hit the streets.

"These plates are honouring and representing those children who have lost their lives to cancer, those currently fighting and those who will one day be diagnosed," she said.

Suzanne Suzio's son, Madox, died at age nine of a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The new licence plates are 'another stepping stone for spreading awareness,' she said Wednesday. (CTV)

Her son had an aggressive, difficult-to-treat tumour called diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, which affects approximately 300 children per year, according to a news release.

"We think deep down inside he'd be proud of the fight we've been doing, even though we're still grieving and missing him, so it's bittersweet," she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

"I think this is just another stepping stone for spreading awareness."

MPI will administer the sales of the plates, which will cost $70. Of that, $30 will go to the Madox's Warriors Foundation. The Suzio family founded the not-for-profit, private charitable foundation to generate awareness and raise money for childhood cancer research.

The foundation will consult with the Children's Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and CancerCare Manitoba to determine how to allocate the funds prior to making donation decisions, a news release from the province said.

To date, Wharton said 13 organizations have been approved for specialty plates in Manitoba, which have generated $2.4 million for various organizations in the province.