A new hot dog shop fired up for the first time this week at The Forks Market — breathing new life in to the battle of Winnipeg's hot dog stands.

Known as Wienerpeg, the modern hot dog vendor started serving up the wiener-bun combination, classic poutines made with chicken gravy and home-brewed beverages on Monday.

One of its co-owners said they just took over the space — the same one where Skinner's stood — on Friday.

Most Winnipeggers are familiar with Skinner's staple red-and-white kiosk that was "home to the world famous hot dog" during its 30-year tenure at the market.

The space was retrofitted with a new kitchen and assembly line.

"Everything is just working pretty good. The recipes have been refined already some time ago. The new staff are picking up their skills quickly," Steffan Zinn said.

"It's been pretty busy. We've had many positive comments about the food that we were making."

Zinn said they are trying different flavours from various cities at Winnipeg's central gathering place to match the lure of tourists and visitors from outside the city.

Battle of the stands?

But not everyone is pleased with the news that Skinner's has been displaced by the modernized version of the old hot dog stand, according to posts by the public on The Forks Market's social media.

"Skinners died for this," @DPernitsky tweeted.

"I hope Danny's isn't next. It's one of the last casual and affordable options there," @MattyK replied on Monday. On Tuesday, that same user added, "Actually, [Wienerpeg] doesn't look so bad now that I found their menu."

Skinner's leaves a big set of shoes for Zinn's business to fill, with a lot of history behind it, he said.

Wienerpeg moved into Skinner's former location at The Forks Market after the previous hot dog stand's lease was not renewed. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

"You never want to be on the wrong side of the internet," Zinn said. He's somewhat concerned that immediate backlash could affect business, but hopes it won't have much of an impact in the long run.

"We just will work hard, and provide people with tasty food that's sourced in a sustainable manner, you know, from a local supplier, and just put our best foot forward," Zinn said.

"Let the public decide whether it was a good change or not."

Wienerpeg's original hot dog matches the former business's prices, while posh regional classics up the ante. One of their four original drinks brings "a taste of the tropics to 'Winterpeg'," Zinn said.

No beef between hot dog vendors

"The hot dogs are flying off the grill," Larrisa Peck, a spokesperson for The Forks, told CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon about the new venue's grand opening.

The corporation behind The Forks sets the bottom line. Peck said they are trying to keep things "fresh and balanced."

A number of the market's old tenants have been cycled out in recent years as The Forks attempts to modernize its food and beverage services.

Both the new and former business owners said there is no animosity between the two.

Skinner's still runs two longtime restaurants by the same name in Lockport, Man.

Its owner said he was surprised when he learned that his venue would be replaced by another hot dog stand.

"I'd like to wish them all the best," Al Thompson said. "I hope they do well. Nothing against them."