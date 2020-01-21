Feds announce funding for nearly 100 projects focused on quality of life for Manitoba seniors

The federal government has announced more than $1.5 million in funding to support initiatives focused on improving quality of life and fostering social inclusion for seniors in Manitoba.

Federal Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte made the announcement Tuesday at the Southdale Community Centre in Winnipeg, and added that the money will be split among nearly 100 projects.

"These projects will help improve the quality of life for seniors — keeping them active, engaged and informed," Schulte said.

The Southdale Community Centre, located on Lakewood Boulevard, is among the recipients. The centre received $24,373 to install automatic door openers, a wheelchair ramp and new programming such as art classes.

Given seniors are fast-growing demographic in Canada, these types of initiatives are significant, Schulte told reporters Tuesday.

"You've got people that are very much in their own homes, they really haven't got the support of the community because they haven't built those connections," she said.

"These kinds of programs bring seniors together — making connections, supporting each other, fighting that isolation."

Schulte told reporters Tuesday that information about more initiatives for seniors in Manitoba will be announced in the coming weeks. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The funding is coming from the federal government's New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP), into which the government invests about $50 million per year.

Each of the projects funded by NHSP can receive up to $25,000. The projects must focus on one or more of the program's five main objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, social participation or capital assistance.

Schulte told reporters that specifics for each project throughout Manitoba are not available at this time, but they will be announced in the coming weeks and months.