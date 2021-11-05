Winnipeg bus manufacturer New Flyer accused of discriminatory practices in U.S. plants

Winnipeg-based New Flyer Industries is facing criticism from workers in its American plants, some of whom accuse the bus manufacturing company of discriminatory practices.

An organization called Jobs to Move America, which says it's dedicated to promoting equity in the workplace, took out an ad in the Winnipeg Free Press, which lists several complaints against the company, including fewer opportunities and unequal pay for Black or Latino workers, and the use of racial slurs and derogatory language.

Former New Flyer employee Craig Mosby worked for four years at the New Flyer plant in Ontario, Calif., and he says the company destroyed his life.

"For a profit line they didn't care what f--- they did to my life. And they got their money, but look what they did to me," Mosby said, wiping away tears.

Mosby had moved his family from Alabama to California, hoping he'd find relief from racism when he started working for the Canadian company.

"I'm a Black man, and this is America," he said. "I'm 50-some years old, it's hard. So I wanted to give my kids a better opportunity. And I thought, with my research, that this was a good opportunity.

Craig Mosby worked at New Flyer's plant in Ontario, Calif. for four years before he was laid off in 2017. He says the company's discriminatory practices destroyed his life. (CBC)

Mosby was one of the first employees at the plant, helping to train many of the people who would go on to become his supervisors, he said.

When it opened, Mosby said the workforce was racially diverse, but as time went on, more Black and Latino employees left and were replaced by white workers.

After Mosby, who served in the military and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, was laid off in 2017, he said he went through a crisis and needed to be hospitalized.

Now he wants the company to be held accountable for how it treated him and other people of colour, who he says the company exploited for profit.

"It's OK to get people to invest in stability by buying houses and things, reassuring them they're going to have stability, knowing all the while that you're using these people to put your people in place, giving them a false narrative and then destroying their lives without retribution," said Mosby.

'Aggressive' unionization campaign

In a statement to CBC News, the company said it takes all allegations of racism, sexism, toxic workforce culture, and pay inequity seriously and investigates all reports, taking action when founded.

Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI Group Inc. accused Jobs to Move America, and affiliated groups, of making disparaging comments about New Flyer for the past five years "as part of an aggressive corporate campaign … to publicly pressure NFI into agreeing to the unionization of employees at non-unionized locations."

Erica Iheme, the southern director of Jobs to Move America, said the concerns of workers expressed in the letter printed in the Winnipeg Free Press speak for themselves.

"These aren't the only issues that New Flyer plants across America are experiencing, but they're so urgent that these workers have decided to speak up," said Iheme, who is based in Anniston, Ala.

Iheme wants New Flyer to sign a community benefits agreement, which is a commitment between the company and the local community. Her organization also wants the company to sign a commitment not to interfere with unionization efforts at its American plants.

In the company's statement, New Flyer says it doesn't oppose unionization, and approximately 78 per cent of its North American employees are unionized.

"New Flyer is not an anti-union, rather we are a pro-employee choice," Soubry said.

"The values and voices of our team members are respected, and it is their unique right to choose to organize or not. To date and despite aggressive organizing tactics at certain NFI locations, our team members have chosen not to organize."

Iheme says New Flyer may be a good employer in Canada, but it has work to do to achieve racial justice for its American workers.