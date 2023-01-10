New Flyer lays off 30 staff after Manitoba announced $50M loan to parent company
NFI Group says pandemic, supply chain problems, inflation prompted additional layoffs
Less than a month after the Manitoba government announced a $50 million loan for the Winnipeg-based NFI Group to address supply chain issues, it was informed that the company permanently laid off 30 employees.
The employees laid off were from New Flyer, an NFI Group subsidiary and bus manufacturing company, a spokesperson from NFI confirmed on Tuesday. The province was told about the layoffs on Jan. 6.
"These decisions are never easy, as they impact our people and their families, but we hope that these reductions are temporary, and we anticipate that we will grow our workforce in Winnipeg later in 2023 as we recover from the current supply disruptions," the spokesperson said in an email.
NFI said it was "severely impacted" by the pandemic, as well as supply chain problems and rising inflation.
The spokesperson said the company has seen a net loss of $230 million, had to eliminate 2,000 positions globally and closed or downsized a number of facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Dec. 23, the province announced it was giving a short-term repayable loan to the company.
At the time, Premier Heather Stefanson tweeted the company, which employs 2,400 people in the province, "is key to Manitoba's economic growth as we move forward toward a greener economy."
NFI's spokesperson said the company hopes the funding from province, which is expected to be finalized by the end of January, will help strengthen the company's financial position and support ongoing operations.
Employers who intend to terminate a group of 50 or more employees within four weeks must notify the provincial government, according to the Manitoba employment standards code.
No other employers have given notice that they are terminating employees since December, the provincial spokesperson said.
