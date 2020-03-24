New Flyer to lay off approximately 300 staff

Winnipeg-based bus manufacturer New Flyer will lay off approximately 300 staff members as is struggles to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

The company made the announcement in an update to investors Monday. It wasn't immediately clear how many people in Winnipeg would be out of work.

The company employs more than 9,000 people in 50 different facilities in 10 different countries.

New Flyer joins a growing list of Winnipeg employers who have had to layoff staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

