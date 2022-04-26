Construction begins on new emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital

The St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion and modernization is officially underway, the province says.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Health Minister Audrey Gordon made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Asper Centre mezzanine inside the Winnipeg hospital.

The new emergency department for St. Boniface Hospital, which the Progressive Conservatives initially estimated would cost $90 million, was a 2019 provincial election promise.

The now $141-million undertaking will renovate 18,600 square feet of existing space and add 86,200 square feet of new construction, tripling the size of the current emergency department.

The completed renovation will include an expanded waiting room and triage area, an expanded resuscitation area and a dedicated diagnostic imaging suite with a new CT scanner and X-ray machine.

In 2019, the St. Boniface Hospital emergency department received 48,000 visits. The expanded facility, which is scheduled to open in fall 2025, is expected to accommodate 55,000 annual visits.

Based on population growth and an aging population, annual visits are projected to grow to an estimated 70,000 to 75,000 by 2039.

