Video

New curlers learn the ins and out (turns) of the game in Winnipeg

The Adult Learn to Curl program, which aims to bring new curlers to the game, kicked off Sunday at Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club.

The Adult Learn to Curl program, which aims to bring new curlers to the game, kicked off Sunday at Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club. 1:12

Popular Now Find more popular stories