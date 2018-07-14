'The passion is there': As cricket booms in Manitoba, construction begins on new fields at La Barriere Park

Cricketers in southern Manitoba will soon have a new place to play, after construction began Saturday on two new pitches just south of Winnipeg.

Members of the local cricket community, along with South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes, gathered at La Barriere Park Saturday morning for a ceremonial sod-turning. Afterwards, crews began pouring concrete for the new fields.

Manoj Chaudhari, league chairman with the Manitoba Cricket Association, said work is expected to take two or three weeks, with the first games being played in mid-August.

"We are all very excited," he said on Friday, speaking on CBC's Up To Speed.

"The passion is there for cricket and it has grown over the last number of years."

Chaudhari said cricket is increasing in popularity in southern Manitoba, with the number of teams registered in the association reaching 31 this season, up from 16 in 2011. He expects four more teams to join in 2019, including one in Dauphin.

"By having these two new pitches for our premier division, our plan would be to grow and to have more games going forward," Chaudhari said after Saturday's sod-turning.

The new pitches will bring the total in the Winnipeg area to seven. Chaudhari said the five existing fields are already strained to capacity, with 440 games scheduled for this season.

"People from all over the world are moving to Winnipeg and many have a passion for playing cricket," Lukes said in a media release Saturday.

Although the majority of the association's membership has roots in the "cricket-playing countries" of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Chaudhari said the game is also gaining popularity in non-traditional demographics.

He said part of that trend can be attributed to promotion with area schools.

"Manitoba Cricket is actively promoting cricket in the Pembina Trails school division," he said.

"A few of my friends and colleagues that I know are working with Acadia Junior High, Dakota Collegiate, just to name a few high schools in Winnipeg."

Along with the cricket pitches, La Barriere Park is being upgraded with a new fire pit, picnic tables and sod enhancements, all funded through the city's Parks and Recreation Enhancement Program.