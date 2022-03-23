Newly formed council will guide Indigenous-led searches of former residential schools, province says

A new council co-chaired by the Manitoba government and the Southern Chiefs Organization will provide advice and guidance on supporting searches for the bodies of children who died while attending residential schools, the province announced Wednesday.

The council will include representatives from all levels of government, Indigenous governments and community groups, the news release said.

Council members include the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

A ceremony will be held in the future to find a proper name for the council that best represents the work they will do.

So far, the council's preliminary discussions have identified five guiding principles for their work:

The search for missing children must be Indigenous-led and supported by all levels of government.

Families and survivors must be at the heart of all search efforts.

Health supports are essential for the wellness of all those engaged in the work.

Remains of the children and their burial locations will be protected at all times.

Commemorations are essential for healing, truth telling and education.

To date, the provincial government has committed $2.5 million to support the search efforts.

Six First Nations in Manitoba have started ground-penetrating radar searches at former residential schools, including McKay Residential School in Dauphin, Fort Alexander Residential School in Sagkeeng First Nation and the Brandon residential school.

