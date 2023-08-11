Red River College Polytech, Assiniboine Community College staff ratify new contract

Staff at Manitoba's two largest colleges have voted to ratify a new four-year contract.

The deal brings to a close an almost two-year-long bargaining process for staff at Winnipeg-based Red River College Polytechnic and Brandon-based Assiniboine Community College.

The contract covers nearly 1,900 staff working as instructors and in administrative and information technology roles at the colleges' campuses in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler, Steinbach and Dauphin.

The agreement includes general salary increases of two per cent each year for all employees, an extra pay step at the top of the scale for every job classification, an increase to the health spending account and a signing bonus, according to a bargaining update on the RRC Polytechnic website in July, when the tentative agreement was presented to members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

The changes to compensation will result in increases of up to 11.43 per cent over the four years for some staff.

The terms of the agreement were based on a compromise from a conciliator working with the parties since January, according to the July update on RRC Polytech's website.

Staff at both colleges had voted on March 25 in favour of striking but that action, set to begin April 11, was put off when the two sides met again with the conciliator.

In a statement sent out by the union Thursday night, MGEU president Kyle Ross congratulated staff at the colleges "for ratifying new collective agreements that achieved their bargaining priorities."

"These members and their bargaining committee secured long service recognition pay increases for all members in their new contract," Ross said.

No details were provided on how many employees took part on the ratification process.