New comic by Winnipeg graduate explores a generation of young adults on hold

What if your life got postponed? What if your future took a time-out?

That's the premise behind Limbo Generation, a new 10-panel comic written by Winnipeg Grade 12 student Jeremy Carnegie for CBC.

The St. James Collegiate graduate, like students across the country, saw his school year implode with the arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020.

Classes were cancelled. Graduation ceremonies and prom nights were put on the shelf. And now, looking forward, summer jobs, university, travel are all in the balance. Their hopes and dreams are on hiatus.

Limbo Generation explores the murky future and uncertainty faced by young adults during the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, produced by CBC Manitoba's Creator Network, was illustrated by Winnipeg artist Samantha Bruce.

Meet the team

Samantha Bruce

(Submitted by Samantha Bruce)

Samantha Bruce is a Winnipeg-based artist with ADHD. She has a degree in video game art and design. She has been drawing for more than 20 years. She loves anime and fantasy art. Her work can also be seen here.

Jeremy Carnegie

(Submitted by Jeremy Carnegie)

Jeremy Carnegie is a grade 12 student at St. James Collegiate in Winnipeg.

He has been performing in musicals and making short films for several years. He has also worked on a few documentaries with his filmmaker father, Scott Carnegie, who worked with him on this project.

After graduation, Carnegie plans to move on to studying film directing with the long-term goal of directing scripted features.

Scott Carnegie

(Submitted by Scott Carnegie)

Scott Carnegie is a veteran producer, director, editor, camera operator and trainer with more than 20 years experience in broadcasting and documentary filmmaking.

His latest full-length documentary, Ring Warriors, was produced for CBC. He collaborated with his son Jeremy on Limbo Generation.