New chief justice of Manitoba appointed

The federal government appointed a new chief justice for Manitoba Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Marianne Rivoalen will take on the role in the province. Rivoalen is a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal.

Manitoba's new chief justice replaces Richard J. Chartier, who retired effective October 2022.

Chief justices and associate chief justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief justices and associate chief justices are appointed by the governor general on the advice of the cabinet and the recommendation of the prime minister.