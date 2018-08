Video

New chain of command at 2 Canadian Air Division

The change of command ceremony took place at 17 Wing Winnipeg on Thursday. Brig.-Gen. Mario Leblanc takes over as commander of 2 Canadian Air Division from Brig.-Gen. Dave Cochrane.

