New CancerCare Manitoba headquarters promised by NDP if elected

Manitoba's NDP promised Sunday to build a new CancerCare Manitoba headquarters on the campus of the city's Health Sciences Centre if elected this fall.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the building capital would cost $350 million in provincial funds. He added CancerCare is "bursting at the seams" with staff, but said the facility would improve space and lighting issues as well as overall quality of care.

"Manitoba has the money in our budget to be able to make this investment," said Kinew during a news conference Sunday morning. "We just need the political will to stand up and say 'We want to build CancerCare for the future, so let's consider the people of Manitoba' and that's what we're committed to doing."

Kinew was short on details about how many people the new building would be able to treat or the number of beds available. The party leader added when it comes to the number of staff needed for the potential new facility's operations, that he'd start by looking within CancerCare.

He added that while there are "detailed plans," the first step is going to be to look at the scope of them and determine if they meet the current need, or if they need to be updated.

The party's promise Sunday continued a trend throughout the current election campaign where almost every announcement made has involved health care.

"We already have the staff, what we need is to be able to give the staff the resources, the space and the equipment so that they can fulfill their jobs to the best of their ability," he said.

In 2017, a new $300-million headquarters for CancerCare Manitoba was among numerous planned health-care facilities axed by the Progressive Conservative government.

"The state-of-the-art CancerCare headquarters will deliver cutting edge care, the best quality, the newest techniques and it will do so in a space with more room, more light, more comfort for people who are going through such a difficult time in their lives," he said.

Liberals promise post-secondary investments

The province's Liberal party announced its plans to "jump start the economy" with funding promises for post-secondary investments if elected.

The party promised to reinstate health-care for international students as part of its announcement.

Additionally, the Liberals announced they'll reinstate the tuition rebate program for graduates that stay in the province, first drawn up by the party in 2003, a news release Sunday said. The program would provide a rebate of up to 60 per cent on all eligible tuition fees when students begin working, the release said.

Manitoba's Liberals also committed to stable, multi-year funding so that provincial post-secondary institutions can stay affordable while maintaining their own investments. The party also pledged to respect the autonomy of post-secondary learning spaces so they can "fulfil their mandates free from political interference," the release said.

A little over two weeks remain until Manitobans head to the polls on Oct. 3.