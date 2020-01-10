Man, 52, dead after Thursday afternoon rollover in southern Manitoba

A 52-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled into a ditch near New Bothwell, Man. Thursday afternoon, RCMP said.

Around 4:30 p.m., St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 311, about one kilometre north of New Bothwell — which is about 38 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The initial investigation determined the man's vehicle was travelling east when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control, RCMP said in a news release. The vehicle rolled several times in the south ditch.

The man, who is from the nearby community of Blumenort, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said he was the only person in the vehicle.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident, RCMP said. St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.