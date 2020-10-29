Searchers comb Winnipeg streets, back lanes for missing 11-year-old girl

Dozens of people were out searching Wednesday evening for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Nevaeh Roundhead was last seen on Oct. 20 in the River Heights area.

Members of the Bear Clan and other volunteers helped with the search, which focused on an area around Keenleyside Street in Elmwood, following a tip she might have been seen nearby.

The search was organized by Darryl Contois of the Evelyn Memorial Search Team, who said her family is very concerned about her well-being.

"We don't want this little girl out on the streets. We've gotta bring her home," he said.

"We just want her safe. We just want to know that she's with somebody and she's well taken care of."

Nevaeh Roundhead has been missing since Oct. 20. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service )

The searchers had been focusing on the Polo Park area because Roundhead is known to frequent the area, and someone had spotted her there recently.

Contois encouraged people to check their back lanes, sheds, cars and/or abandoned buildings for Roundhead as well, in case she is hiding there.

She is five feet, one inch tall, 110 pounds with a small build, with long brown hair shaved on the sides. She was last seen wearing a multicoloured AC/DC hoodie, green pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the missing persons unit of the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.

Contois also said people could contact him as well, at darrylcontois@gmail.com.