No damage reported after tornado touches down near Netley, Man., Tuesday evening

A Manitoba storm chaser says the tornado that touched down near Netley, Man., on Tuesday evening was on the ground for approximately five minutes.

Shannon Bileski was parked on the shoulder of the road around 6:40 p.m. when the funnel cloud she was chasing touched down about 1.5 kilometres away from her.

"It was actually a little bit of a surprise, and it just happened right in front of us. We had just pulled over to take photos of the back of the storm … and all of a sudden a funnel appeared, and then it touched down," Bileski said.

As of noon on Wednesday, Environment Canada had not received any reports of damage from the tornado, which they have given a preliminary rating of EF0.

The federal weather service grades tornadoes using the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which assigns numbers from zero to five based on wind speeds and the degree of damage.

An EF0 tornado is described as having winds between 64-115 km/h, causing light damage like broken tree branches, damaged chimneys and shallow trees uprooted.

Bileski has been storm chasing for about seven years. She began tracking Tuesday's weather system a few days earlier.

As the system moved into Manitoba, she decided to take Tuesday afternoon off from work.

Her brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and niece all tagged along for the chase and helped track the storm on their phones.

Bileski says the growing community of storm chasers in Manitoba has each other's backs, and helps keep each other safe.

"There's always that unknown, but when you're watching radars and you're watching how the storms are behaving, you can kind of get an idea of where to go and where to be," Bileski said.

Natalie Hazel, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says storm chasers and other witnesses who are active on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook help keep track of what's happening in real time.

Environment Canada said it also received a few unconfirmed reports of multiple waterspouts in the south basin of Lake Winnipeg on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday's severe weather also brought hail and heavy rainfall.

