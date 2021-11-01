Netflix Canada hires Winnipeg-raised Tara Woodbury as Canadian content executive
Netflix announced in February it planned to open an office in Canada
Tara Woodbury, executive producer of CTV's medical drama Transplant, has joined Netflix Canada as its first Canadian content executive.
The California-based streaming giant says Woodbury, whose other credits include the Indigenous dystopian drama film Night Raiders, will start the Toronto-based job later this month.
The company says her role will include the development and commissioning of scripted series in English and French for Netflix in Canada.
She'll also maintain relationships with writers, directors and producers, and identify up-and-coming talent in the country.
The Winnipeg-raised Woodbury joins Netflix from her previous role as vice-president of development at Toronto's Sphere Media.
She'll report to Danielle Woodrow, director of Canada Series at Netflix Canada.
Netflix announced in February it planned to open an office in Canada, calling it "a big first step" toward content creation in this country.
In April, it announced Toronto as the spot for the Canadian corporate office — two years after setting up a production hub in the city.
The company said at the time that hiring a Canadian content executive to work directly with creators was its top priority for the new office.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?