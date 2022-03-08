Churchill Drive section of Nestaweya River Trail closes

The Nestaweya River Trail is now closed from Norwood Bridge to Churchill Drive, The Forks announced today.

The section made up about half of the six kilometre long recreational trail.



A small portion of the river trail from The Forks' main access point, up to the Norwood Bridge remains open to skate, walk or bike. Crews are continuing to monitor and groom this stretch of the trail.

The on-land skating trails in the Arctic Glacier Winter Park will remain open, weather permitting.

Updates on trail conditions can be found on The Forks website.

